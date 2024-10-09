Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,938 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cadeler A/S were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 410,148 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 39.5% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

