CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE CAE opened at C$24.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.57. CAE has a 1 year low of C$22.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.10.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

