Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

