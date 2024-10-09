Callan Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after acquiring an additional 525,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.16. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

