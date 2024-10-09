Callan Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,063,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

