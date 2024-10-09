Callan Family Office LLC Invests $207,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after acquiring an additional 889,515 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $71,250,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

