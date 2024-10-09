Callan Family Office LLC Purchases 79 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $824.26 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $847.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $927.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

