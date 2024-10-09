Callan Family Office LLC Sells 96 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $540.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

