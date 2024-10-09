Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

