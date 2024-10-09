Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $124.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.59. 211,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 53.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 563.8% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

