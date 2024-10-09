Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Up 3.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $36.88 and last traded at $36.87. 1,534,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,515,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 259,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

