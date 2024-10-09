Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Shares Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.
Canopy Rivers Stock Up 8.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29.
About Canopy Rivers
Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Rivers
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.