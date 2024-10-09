Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

USAT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

