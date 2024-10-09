Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
USAT opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.