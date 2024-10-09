Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 2,788 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $557.96 and a 200-day moving average of $541.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.