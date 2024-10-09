Cape ANN Savings Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

