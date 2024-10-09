Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,013,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.65.

MAR stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.70. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

