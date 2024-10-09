Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 10,060 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 450.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.16.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

