Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Lifted by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGDV stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

