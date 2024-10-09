Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of CSWCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.