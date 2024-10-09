Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Capital Southwest Price Performance
Shares of CSWCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $26.48.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.