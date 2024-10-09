Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

