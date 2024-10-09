Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 1,433,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,039,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $577.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

