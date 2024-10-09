Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $212.18 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and $212.18 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.03927103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,152,754 coins and its circulating supply is 34,961,093,448 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

