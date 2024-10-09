Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Boosted by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

Shares of CSL traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.99. 47,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,409. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $471.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.51 and its 200-day moving average is $409.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

