Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.35. Carmanah Technologies shares last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 398,100 shares trading hands.

Carmanah Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$134.34 million and a PE ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.35.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

