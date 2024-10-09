Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.99 ($16.47) and traded as high as €15.46 ($16.98). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.39 ($16.91), with a volume of 2,409,531 shares changing hands.
Carrefour Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.99.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.