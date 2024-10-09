Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.99 ($16.47) and traded as high as €15.46 ($16.98). Carrefour shares last traded at €15.39 ($16.91), with a volume of 2,409,531 shares changing hands.

Carrefour Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.99.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

