Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.42 and last traded at $61.42. Approximately 144,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 904,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 67.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

