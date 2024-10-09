Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $231,604.48 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,883 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $210,081.95.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

CSTL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 488,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 132,564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 130.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 114,104 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 138,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.