Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSTL stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $828.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 114,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

