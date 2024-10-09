Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.94.

Shares of CAT opened at $387.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $401.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

