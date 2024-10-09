CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.