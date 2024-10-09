CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 32381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

CBS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

CBS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.