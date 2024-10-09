CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $23.29 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.29 million and $500,267.16 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008352 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014746 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,734.39 or 0.99952696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02938691 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $581,035.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

