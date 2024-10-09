CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $23.49 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $514,707.78 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02938691 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $581,035.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

