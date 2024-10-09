Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $129.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,447,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,663,000 after buying an additional 150,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.