Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Up 4.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celestica traded as high as $58.07 and last traded at $58.03. 730,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,207,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.
Celestica Trading Up 4.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.28.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
