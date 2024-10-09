Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 783534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

