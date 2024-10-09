Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

AAPL opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

