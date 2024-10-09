Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.99 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $19.99 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,905,934 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,881,257 with 502,100,464 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33622168 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $865,844.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

