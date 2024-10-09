Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 48,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 73,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$53.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40.

In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

