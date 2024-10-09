Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Patrick F. Smith Sells 5,409 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Certara Trading Up 1.3 %

Certara stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

