Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Patrick F. Smith Sells 5,409 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Certara Trading Up 1.3 %
Certara stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
About Certara
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.