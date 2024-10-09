Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,291 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $755.77 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

