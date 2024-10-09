Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 52,290 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.52% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.