Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

