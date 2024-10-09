Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.12 Million Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYLD. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.
About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
