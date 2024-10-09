Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,637 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 50,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

