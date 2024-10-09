Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

