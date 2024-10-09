Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.35% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGDM opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

