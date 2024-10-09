Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.48% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 130.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.