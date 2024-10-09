Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.34% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after acquiring an additional 392,919 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,971,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 908.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 125,133 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

