Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,691 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.55% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of HJAN opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (HJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in January HJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

