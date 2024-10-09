Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,691 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:HJAN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.55% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
Shares of HJAN opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $24.81.
Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
